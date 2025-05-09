Tottenham will show 'no fear' against Man Utd as Micky van de Ven says Europa League final win the only way Ange Postecoglou's men can make this season 'successful'
Tottenham will show no fear when they come up against Manchester United in the Europa League final this month, defender Micky van de Ven says.
- Spurs will meet Man Utd in UEL final
- Have not won a European trophy in over 40 years
- Have 'no fear' of Red Devils, says defender