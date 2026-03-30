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Tottenham legend warns Spurs they're heading for the Championship - and new manager won't change relegation destiny
Relegation destiny looms for Spurs
Waddle expressed his deep concern over the direction of the club following a disastrous run of form that leaves them fighting for their Premier League lives. The legendary winger suggested that even the imminent search for a new head coach might be too little, too late to save them from the drop.
Speaking to 10bet, Waddle said when asked where does his former club might be heading following the sacking of interm boss Tudor: “It’s looking like The Championship. I’m really concerned and worried about what is happening at the football club. I cannot believe a club of that size are in the position that they’re in." He pointed to the recent catastrophic 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest as the moment the scale of the disaster became clear, adding: “After the result against Forest, Tottenham Hotspur are basically the favourites for that third relegation spot.”
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Managerial change won't fix the rot
While the club hierarchy is reportedly willing to offer Roberto De Zerbi a significant survival bonus to take over immediately, Waddle remains unconvinced that a change in leadership will solve the underlying issues. He argued that the squad lacks the character required for a relegation dogfight. He added: "Look at the managers that Tottenham have had in recent years. Antonio Conte. Jose Mourinho. These are proven winners. Did anything change? I don’t think a new manager at Tottenham changes a thing.
"The players aren’t good enough and that isn’t going to change if a new manager comes in. I’m looking at the squad, looking at individuals that don’t look like they’ve got the stomach or the ability to pull the club out of the hole it’s in. Do they have the bottle for a relegation fight? Can they roll up their sleeves? I’m not convinced that this group of players have got enough about them to stop the rot.”
Blame placed on the board
Waddle did not hold back in his criticism of the club’s leadership, insisting that the recruitment policy and the culture at the top are the primary reasons for Tottenham's decline. "It’s not about the managers; it’s about changing the culture at the top of the club. The players need to take some responsibility, but the main culprit are the board and leadership of the club," Waddle said. "They haven’t invested money in players; they’re always buying for the future, but Tottenham need better players for the now. The club is in a real mess."
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Questionable recruitment and final warning
The former Spurs star cited recent transfer dealings as evidence of poor planning, specifically questioning the mid-season acquisition of Conor Gallagher. He suggested that Tottenham are consistently missing out on ready-made Premier League talent that could have helped them avoid their current predicament. "No disrespect to Gallagher, but if Atletico were happy to let him go after a season and a half, then alarm bells should be ringing," Waddle added. "Tottenham have the best stadium in the country and the best training facilities. They don’t have the best players and until the board changes its recruitment policy, then the club will always struggle. Nothing I’ve seen from this group of players convinces me that Tottenham will be playing Premier League football next season.”