Tottenham legend calls out Arsenal captain for 'not right' reaction to Wolves draw

Mikel Arteta’s side appeared to be cruising toward a routine three points at Molineux, holding a comfortable two-goal cushion against the Premier League's basement dwellers. However, a catastrophic late collapse saw the London side surrender their lead, as goals from Hugo Bueno and Tom Edozie earned Wolves an improbable point.

The result serves as a significant blow to Arsenal’s championship aspirations, handing Manchester City a massive boost in the title race, as Pep Guardiola's side are five points behind with a game in hand. The nature of the draw has left the Gunners reeling, particularly given their complete control of the match for the opening hour before the defensive frailties emerged.

Captain Saka did not shy away from the disappointment following the final whistle, admitting the atmosphere in the camp had shifted. "It’s very flat [the dressing room]," Saka told Sky Sports. "I’m very disappointed with the result and especially how we played in the second half, it’s far from the level that we’ve set this season."