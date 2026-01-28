Tottenham fan group call for mass walk-out during Man City clash to make 'big statement' against club's board

Organisers of the growing protest movement at Tottenham are hoping to utilise the global spotlight of a match against the champions to force their grievances into the public eye. With Sunday’s kick-off against Manchester City set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, the group 'Change for Tottenham' has released a detailed plan of action designed to embarrass the ownership and highlight the depth of feeling in the stands.

The headline act of the demonstration is a coordinated walkout scheduled for the 75th minute of the match. The group took to social media on Tuesday evening to encourage all match-going fans to vacate their seats a quarter of an hour before the final whistle, regardless of the scoreline, and watch the remainder of the game from local pubs.

The aim is to create a stark visual representation of the fans' unhappiness. In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the group declared: "This match is live on TV. The world will be watching. This would make a big statement. If the stadium empties, the message is undeniable. If we stay seated and quiet, the board will ignore us again."

The organisers believe that rows of empty seats during the climax of a high-profile fixture will be impossible for broadcasters and the club's hierarchy to ignore, serving as a powerful symbol that the supporters' patience has snapped.