Tottenham hold talks with ex-Bundesliga manager as new candidate emerges amid Igor Tudor uncertainty

The hierarchy at Tottenham are weighing up their options as the club's season continues to spiral, with Hutter emerging as a serious contender for the managerial post. The 56-year-old Austrian has been out of work since leaving Monaco in October 2025 and is highly regarded by the Spurs board for his previous successes in the Bundesliga.

While reports in England have suggested that formal negotiations are well underway, information from Sky Sportindicates that no concrete talks have taken place yet. However, Hutter remains high on the shortlist should the club decide to make a change during the international break, as they look to steer themselves away from the foot of the Premier League table.



