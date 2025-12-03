Getty
'Sonny's coming home!' - Tottenham confirm Son Heung-min's 'return' in surprise announcement
Son heading back to Spurs
Spurs have made a surprise announcement and confirmed that Son will be in attendance for their next Champions League match. Son moved to MLS straight after Spurs' pre-season tour of Asia, where he said an emotional farewell to the club in front of adoring fans in South Korea, and will now get the chance to say a proper farewell at Tottenham's home ground.
Tottenham said in a statement: "Sonny will take to the pitch before the team walk-outs ahead of the 20:00 kick-off against the Czech champions. He will then have the opportunity to personally address the supporters that took him into their hearts following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and treasured him for the next 10 years – it is sure to be an emotional occasion in N17."
- Getty Images Sport
'It will be emotional' - Son relishing return
Son has also admitted it's going to be an emotional affair when he returns to north London. He told the club's media: “When I announced my difficult decision to leave Spurs in the summer, it was in Korea and I never got a proper chance to say goodbye to fans at the stadium.
"Now I am so happy because I am going to come back to London on 9th December, for the Champions League match, and be able to tell the Spurs fans in person just how much their support and love over 10 years has meant to me and my family. It will be emotional, but it's important for me and the club that this happens.”
Spurs have also confirmed that work is continuing on a mural on Tottenham High Road to pay tribute to Son that will “further celebrate the legacy that Sonny has left in this part of North London”. The design has been chosen by the man himself and is due to be finished in time for the club legend's visit on December 9.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Son thriving in Los Angeles
Son has been thriving in MLS with LAFC since his summer move from Spurs. The South Korea international scored 12 goals and grabbed four assists for his new side in just 13 appearances before the end of the MLS season. LAFC's campaign ended with a play-off defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps, leaving Son with time to head back home for an emotional reunion with Spurs. The 33-year-old spent a decade in north London, scoring 173 goals during his time with the Lilywhites, and departed after captaining the club to Europa League glory over Manchester United. The win sealed a first trophy for Tottenham in 17 years and further cemented Son's place in the club's history.
- Getty
What next for Son?
Although Son will be in north London next week, he has played down talk of a playing return to Spurs during the MLS off-season. There had been speculation that the South Korean ace could look for a temporary transfer over the winter, but Son has made his loyalty to his new club crystal clear.
“I’ve never spoken to any club about a winter move. Such talk is simply untrue,” he told TV Chosun. “For me, showing respect to my club and giving everything where I play - that’s what matters most. That won’t change.
“I will not leave LAFC this winter, or ever, while I’m here. I respect this club deeply. As long as I’m wearing this badge, there will be no such thing as a loan or a move. Never.”
Advertisement