'It's going to be special' - Thomas Frank pleads for Tottenham fans to roar team on in Chelsea derby clash as Spurs aim to build on fine start

And Frank has called on the fans to get behind the team when Spurs kick off against Chelsea on Saturday evening. The Dane replaced Ange Postecoglou at the Tottenham helm over the summer after the Australian had guided the north London side to a first European trophy since 1984.

However, the league form was dire as Spurs finished 17th, losing 22 matches and finishing on 38 points. Frank, though, has made a steady start to life at the Europa League champions, as Spurs head into the weekend third in the table with 17 points from the opening nine games.

While some supporters have been critical of the performances, Spurs have scored the joint-most goals in the Premier League this season, while conceding the joint-second fewest. And on the eve of their huge welcome of Chelsea, the former Brentford boss and issued a rallying call for fans.