Tottenham, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and the six best landing spots for USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso in transfer window

The Real Betis midfielder has been linked with a move, and will have plenty of suitors should he choose to depart La Liga club

Johnny Cardoso is in an interesting spot. The defensive midfielder, 23, possesses all of the qualities of a modern No. 6. He can pass, run, tackle and dictate tempo from deep areas. At the right club, he could be an impact player, and further force his way into the U.S. men's national team starting conversation - especially with Mauricio Pochettino making it clear that spots are up for grabs all over the pitch.

Therein lies the problem. Cardoso's minutes at Betis have increased of late - and he is now a regular for the Spanish side. But there remains a prevailing sense that he could aim higher, and establish himself as a top tier defensive midfielder at a bigger club. The conditions just have to be right. And so we arrive at the opportunity of January. The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Spain for the last few months, with speculation of a possible Tottenham transfer floated.

But they're not the only option. Cardoso has a valuable skillset that any number of clubs might covet. GOAL looks at the top landing spots for the emerging USMNT midfielder.