Getty Images Sport
Tottenham appoint ex-Chelsea caretaker manager and Mauricio Pochettino's former assistant to Igor Tudor's coaching staff
An ex-Chelsea appointment
Spurs have confirmed the appointment of Saltor to Tudor's coaching staff, with the interim manager tasked with guiding the club to Premier League safety. They are currently marooned in 16th, just five points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of this weekend's clash with Arsenal, in a vital north London derby.
The club said in a statement: "Following the arrival of Igor Tudor as Head Coach until the end of the season, we can now confirm the appointment of three additional coaches to our Men’s First Team coaching staff.
"We welcome Bruno Saltor as Igor's Assistant Coach. Born in El Masnou, Spain, Bruno spent the early years of his playing career in his homeland before joining Brighton & Hove Albion in 2012, where he made 235 appearances across seven seasons. He transitioned into a coaching role with the Seagulls upon retiring in 2019, and has since also held coaching positions at Chelsea and West Ham United.
"Tomislav Rogic joins as Goalkeeping Coach and has a wealth of experience in the role at clubs including Hajduk Split, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit and Club Brugge, before joining Igor's staff at Lazio and then Juventus.
"Riccardo Ragnacci arrives as Physical Coach, again, with a wealth of experience in Italy at the likes of Cagliari, Bologna, Hellas Verona, Lecce, Empoli and, most recently, alongside Igor at Juventus.
"Bruno, Tomislav and Riccardo join Andreas Georgson (Assistant Coach), Cameron Campbell (Individual Development Coach) and Fabian Otte (Goalkeeping Coach) on the coaching staff. They will continue to be supported by Stuart Lewis and Dean Brill, who were promoted from their roles in our Academy last summer.
"We can also confirm the departures of Justin Cochrane (First Team Assistant Coach), John Heitinga (First Team Assistant Coach) and Chris Haslam (Head of Performance & First Team Assistant Coach). We thank them all for their service and wish them well for the future."
- Getty Images Sport
Saltor's time at Chelsea
Saltor was installed as Chelsea's interim head coach after the sacking of Graham Potter in 2023, and he took charge of one match: A 0-0 draw with Liverpool. Frank Lampard was appointed shortly after.
Speaking after that game, he told Sky Sports: "It was difficult to enjoy.
"It’s been really difficult, sad, disappointing - but I’ve just been trying to focus on being the best version of myself and helping the boys."
Chelsea put no timeframe on the length of Bruno's expected time in charge and ahead of Saturday's trip to Wolves, the Spaniard said: "As it stands I expect to go home and rest.
"I focus day by day and the owners know the staff will be as professional as we can. We are going to represent this club the best we can. We know the standards here, we know the demands."
Tudor's baptism by fire
Tudor is well aware of the task facing him at Tottenham and has said that he is yet to enjoy his work at the club.
He said in his introductory press conference: "I didn’t enjoy because I’m not here to enjoy I’m here to work. Enjoying is just the first moment after there is work to do. It’s a privilege to be here, as I said before, at this fantastic club. Also very focused and concentrated to do the right things that this club, this team and these fans need. I’m focused on that, I’m not thinking too much about what you asked me to enjoy."
Tudor has also confirmed that only 13 players are available for selection against the Gunners.
He added: "Very particular moment as you know this very rare situation that you find with ten players injured, with big injuries also. We made training with thirteen players. It is how it is. It is not fantastic beautiful but in this case it’s an even bigger challenge to succeed and come out of this situation.
"Thirteen we will have for sure and it’s quite enough to achieve what we want on Sunday. And the first goal of course I understand the importance of this game, this is a derby, a north London derby. Everybody expects the three points from us. We are aware of this."
- Getty/GOAL
What comes next?
Spurs face the Gunners in one of the most important north London derbies in a generation on Sunday. A win for Spurs would not only move them away from relegation trouble, it would also throw an immense wrench into the Gunners' title ambitions.
Advertisement