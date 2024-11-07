Too little, too late for Tottenham! Victor Osimhen at the double as Ange Postecoglou's men overpowered by wasteful Galatasaray despite late fight back after Will Lankshear red card Tottenham Europa League Galatasaray Galatasaray vs Tottenham

Tottenham were unable to weather the storm as they lost 3-2 to a dominant Galatasaray in the Europa League on Thursday.