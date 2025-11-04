Top-flight manager tragically dies at 44 after mid-game collapse as devastated players break down in tears

The game in question took place on Sunday evening, with Radnicki taking on Mladost. Said contest was brought to a halt after 22 minutes. After collapsing, Zizovic was given urgent medical attention and rushed to hospital.

Play continued as those in the stadium waited on updates, with the most distressing news being delivered 20 minutes after the match had restarted. Footage of the reaction to that has been shared on social media, with heartbroken players sinking to the turf.