‘Even took Zinedine Zidane’s number!’ - Jude Bellingham told he is ‘taking the p*ss now’ as England superstar continues scintillating start at Real Madrid

‘Even took Zinedine Zidane’s number!’ - Jude Bellingham told he is ‘taking the p*ss now’ as England superstar continues scintillating start at Real MadridChris BurtonGetty/GOALJude BellinghamReal MadridZinedine ZidaneEnglandLaLigaJude Bellingham is “taking the p*ss” with his form at Real Madrid, says Rio Ferdinand, with the England star following in Zinedine Zidane’s footsteps.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMidfielder moved to Spain in 2023Has made an immediate impact for BlancosFollowing in the footsteps of legends