Toni Kroos warns Lamine Yamal 'success doesn’t only depend on the pitch' as Real Madrid icon issues 'not normal' verdict on Barcelona wonderkid L. Yamal T. Kroos Barcelona Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos issued a warning to Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal over achieving success at a tender age as he delivered his verdict on the Spanish wonderkid. Kroos briefly played against Yamal in club football as well as in the Euro 2024, where Spain eliminated Germany from the quarter-final, thus bringing the curtain down on the midfielder's illustrious career.