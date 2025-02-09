Tom Brady Alan ShearerGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Tom Brady branded 'rude' by Alan Shearer after Birmingham minority owner prioritises Super Bowl LIX over League One leaders' huge FA Cup clash with Newcastle

BirminghamNewcastleBirmingham vs NewcastleFA Cup

Alan Shearer aimed a playful jibe at Birmingham City minority owner Tom Brady after he missed the club's FA Cup clash with Newcastle.

  • Birmingham lose 3-2 against Newcastle
  • Brady misses clash as he sets up for Super Bowl LIX
  • Shearer aims playful dig at Birmingham minority owner
