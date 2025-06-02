Harry Kane Bundesliga trophy Bayern Munich 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Title celebration & stunning hat-trick! Harry Kane picks his favourite moments of 2024-25 after finally breaking his trophy curse with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich

H. KaneBayern MunichBundesliga

Harry Kane has picked out his favourite moments from the 2024-25 campaign that saw his fabled trophy curse broken with Bayern Munich.

  • Memorable second season enjoyed in Germany
  • Finally got his hands on major silverware
  • Also claimed another Bundesliga Golden Boot
