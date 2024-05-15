'Tiny club mentality' - Arsenal fan Piers Morgan takes aim at 'humiliating' Tottenham supporters after seeing Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou pushed to the limit
Piers Morgan says he's "ashamed" of Tottenham and feels sorry for Ange Postecoglou after a supporter allegedly told him to lose to Manchester City.
- Some Spurs fans happy they lost to Man City
- Arsenal's chances of winning league diminishing
- Morgan slams Tottenham & sticks up for Postecoglou