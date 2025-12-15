Hollywood megastar Timothee Chalamet tells Lamine Yamal to 'dream big' alongside iconic photo of Barcelona sensation with Lionel Messi as wonderkid dons 'Marty Supreme' jacket to promote new film

The picture in question was taken back in 2007 as part of a photoshoot for UNICEF. Joan Monfort, a Barcelona-based freelance photographer for the Associated Press, took the snap - which took on a life of its own after being shared on social media by Yamal’s father Mounir Nasraoui alongside the tagline: “The beginning of two legends.”

Monfort has since said of capturing an iconic moment: “UNICEF did a raffle in the neighbourhood of Roca Fonda in Mataro where Lamine's family lived. They signed up for the raffle to have their picture taken at the Camp Nou with a Barca player. And they won the raffle.

“He [Messi] didn't even know how to hold him at first. Messi is a pretty introverted guy, he's shy. He was coming out of the locker room and suddenly he finds himself in another locker room with a plastic tub full of water and a baby in it. It was complicated.

“It’s very exciting to be associated with something that has caused such a sensation. It’s been really surprising, all this. We take so many photos, so many images. Some of them will remain.

“For Lamine to grow up to be a footballer, and to have this photo, I’m just really happy it happened. It’s especially nice in today’s football, when so much is to do with money and power.”

Yamal has sought to distance himself from the Messi comparisons that he continues to generate, with there a desire on his part to forge a unique legacy of his own. He is already a La Liga and European Championship title winner with Barcelona and Spain, with the expectation being that he will continue to “dream big” in the not too distant future when landing a first Ballon d’Or.