Timo Werner offered MLS escape route as new club enter frame to sign RB Leipzig outcast

While leaving Europe at 29 is often viewed as a concession of defeat for top-level players, the reality of Werner’s situation makes the MLS offer appealing. He has struggled to find consistency in both the Premier League and the Bundesliga over the last three years, and his confidence appears to have taken a significant hit.

The prospect of living in California, away from the intense scrutiny of the European press, combined with the guarantee of regular football, is a compelling package. Unlike his spells at Chelsea or Spurs, where he was often rotated or played out of position on the wing, the Earthquakes would utilise him as their central focal point.

Furthermore, the path from the Bundesliga to MLS is becoming well-trodden. Former Leipzig teammate Emil Forsberg recently made the switch to New York Red Bulls, while Marco Reus moved to LA Galaxy. Their relative success and enjoyment of the league will likely feature in Werner’s decision-making process.

If Werner accepts the move, it would draw a line under a turbulent decade in European football. He rose to prominence as the lightning-fast spearhead of Leipzig’s rise, earning a big-money move to Chelsea where he won the Champions League despite personal struggles in front of goal. However, since that high point, his career has drifted.

The offer from San Jose represents a chance to reset. It is an opportunity to be a star again, albeit in a developing league. With the World Cup in 2026 taking place in North America, raising his profile in the host country might even be a calculated move to remind the German national team selectors of his existence, however faint those hopes may now be.