Nahuel Guzman tigres 2024
Jacob Schneider

Tigres' chaotic goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman speaks out after being accused of pointing a laser at Monterrey players from stadium suite

MonterreyTigresMonterrey vs TigresLiga MX

The chaotic 38-year-old was caught red-handed on video pointing a neon green laser at the Rayados players during their Liga MX clash.

  • Tigres & Monterrey clashed in Liga MX action
  • Injured goalkeeper Guzman caught pointing laser
  • Argentine to face repercussions from disciplinary committee

