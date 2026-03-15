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Thuram on racism: "Insults directed at Vinicius in the Champions League? I felt attacked too"

The Juventus midfielder speaks out on the issue of racism in the world of football

Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram gave an interview to Canal+ and spoke about racism in the world of football, focusing in particular on the alleged racist insults directed by Benfica player Prestianni at Real Madrid’s number seven, Vinicius, during a Champions League match: “It’s tough for a young black lad. In 2026, you can still be attacked because of the colour of your skin. Vinicius was attacked; it was as if I had been attacked myself. It could have happened to me... And all because I’m black? I don’t have the answer to stop it, I don’t have the answer to stop it in the stadiums.” Here are his other comments: 

  • A SOLUTION

    "Walking off the pitch might be a solution, but I want to play football. It’s my job and I love what I do. There should be stricter penalties for those who behave like this. Why should I be the one to walk off the pitch? It should be him (the one hurling abuse, ed.) who leaves the stadium. We need to put an end to this nonsense. Let’s get serious."

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