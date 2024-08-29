Throwback Thursday: Remember when Maurice Edu wrapped up the SPL for Rangers with a last-gasp winner over Celtic?

Edu's tap-in brought Rangers within touching distance of an SPL title to help save them from financial ruin

There have been many famous incidents in U.S. soccer history. From vital goals to crucial saves - and everything in between - the sport has far more of a pedigree in the States than many realize. And some of the best moments have come abroad, with U.S. men and women standing out on the European stage when it mattered the most.

Maurice Edu, long-time Rangers midfielder and USMNT stalwart, provided a massive one 14 years ago.

It wasn't a very good goal. But that won't matter. It certainly didn't to the man who scored. Edu only found the net four times over the course of the 2009-10 campaign, but one of those four was perhaps the most important of Rangers' season.

And for Edu, it was a defining moment. The USMNT midfielder won three Scottish Premier League titles, but his European career never truly took off as it perhaps should have. Still, in the scope of USMNT successes in Europe, that tap in will always be remembered. Here's a look back at that moment, and what it meant in this edition of... Throwback Thursday.