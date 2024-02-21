Thomas Tuchel to LEAVE Bayern Munich! Bundesliga champions decide to part ways with German coach in summer after disastrous 2023-24 campaign - with Xabi Alonso & Jurgen Klopp in frame to replace him Bayern MunichThomas TuchelBundesligaJuergen KloppXabi AlonsoChampions League

Bayern Munich have confirmed their decision to part ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.