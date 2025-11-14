Getty Images Sport
God Save the King! Thomas Tuchel reveals if he will sing the England national anthem at the World Cup as he bids to 'earn right'
Push back over Tuchel appointment
When Tuchel was sworn in as England's new manager, following a successful and long spell with Southgate at the helm, not everyone was thrilled. Some media outlets wanted a British manager, as did ex-Premier League manager Harry Redknapp. But the former Bayern Munich boss said he was "proud" to take up the challenge of guiding England to their first World Cup triumph since 1966.
"I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team," he said in October 2024. "I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting. Working closely with Anthony [Barry] as my assistant coach, we will do everything we can to make England successful and the supporters proud. I want to thank The FA, in particular Mark and John, for their trust and I am looking forward to starting our journey together."
Tuchel feels the love from England
The German guided Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 before being sacked in 2022. He has spent more of his managerial career in Germany but Tuchel admitted he has a certain fondness for England, something that he doesn't always feel in his homeland.
He said, "I feel that we are very critical of each other in Germany, especially with players and coaches, not only me. It's very hard to escape it once you're in it... so there is a picture, and this is the picture for years and years. I felt more appreciation in England, yes. This is just a fact."
Tuchel teases English national anthem singing
Tuchel is the third non-English manager to take charge of the Three Lions after Sven Goran-Eriksson and Fabio Capello. So, will he sing the English anthem?
He told reporters on Friday: "I will earn it with results, with building a group, with doing my job properly and by creating a feeling where maybe even you guys say at some point, 'Now it's time that you sing it, it feels like you properly earned it and you're a proper English guy now'. Maybe I have to dive more into the culture and earn my right from you, from the players, from the supporters, so everyone feels like, 'He should sing it now, he's one of our own, he's the English manager, he should sing it'."
Asked if he believed he had earned the right to sing the national anthem now, he said with a grin: "You think it is already there? I will think about it."
Asked if he might sing the national anthem at the World Cup, he again smiled and said, "Yeah, maybe. Let's see."
What comes next for Tuchel's England?
England are eyeing a 100 per cent winning record for their World Cup qualifying campaign after beating Serbia 2-0 on Thursday to make it seven wins from seven games. Next up is second-placed Albania on Sunday. The Three Lions are also trying to go the entire campaign without conceding a goal, with Tuchel's side having a goal difference of +20.
After the Serbia win, Tuchel said: "It was a difficult match. It was complicated because they knew everything about us and we knew nothing about them. Go through the list of players, they are at top clubs, they play in top leagues. They have individual quality, they came with new energy and they made it a final for them. I liked the first half a lot. I think we deserved to go up, I think we deserved to have maybe a second goal with Harry's header. Second-half, we didn't get the pressing right all the time, they escaped sometimes from the deep build-up into fast attacks so the back four had to work hard to keep the clean sheet. We had to overcome some difficult moments but I like it, not everything is easy. Not every win is 2-0, 3-0, 5-0. It is good. We kept a clean sheet and it was decisive in the end."
