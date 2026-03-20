Thomas Tuchel reveals plan to 'split' England squad as coach explains why he named 35-man team

England face Uruguay at Wembley on March 27 before taking on Japan four days later, with both fixtures representing the last opportunity for fringe players to stake a claim for a place on the plane to North America this summer. Tuchel was quick to clear up confusion behind selecting 35 players for the upcoming break, explaining that the squad would essentially operate as two separate groups across the two matches.

Speaking to the FA after naming his squad, the England head coach gave a lengthy interview. "That sounds a lot. Actually, it is 19 outfield players and four goalkeepers from Tuesday to Saturday and then I think it's 22 outfield players and three or four goalkeepers in the second match, so nobody needs to sit in the stands in either of the matches," he said.

"Players who are now heavily involved in European football and regular players for their clubs, having more than 3,500 sometimes over 4,000 minutes, and were with us in September, October and November - they got some days off. We think we will all benefit from that rest. They come energised and with hunger for the second match against Japan. It gives us the opportunity to look at some new players and look at players who didn't play so much in the last three camps. It's a good opportunity for them to impress and they deserve also the full attention from us."