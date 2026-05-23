'Just not outstanding' - Thomas Tuchel brutally reveals why he didn't want Cole Palmer to be part of England's World Cup squad

The Chelsea star has struggled to recreate his clinical domestic efficiency under the new international regime, registering zero goal involvements across his three appearances for the German manager.

Outlining why he preferred a definitive tactical omission over shoehorning elite names onto the bench, Tuchel added: “He pulled out several times, had to pull out several times, injured, and when he was in camp he did not have the impact that we all wanted.

"I think his personality helps him, even in big moments, to not show nerves, and to be decisive, but to have these moments you need also to be in shape, you need to be influential within this group and he has just failed to prove it on a consistent level.

"It was one of the most difficult phone calls of course and obviously one of the most prominent names that we leave out. But I refuse to bring players for the name and I refuse to then play them out of position just to give them something, I prefer to have the tough decision beforehand, digest it and then push everyone else.”