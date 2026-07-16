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Thomas Tuchel was right! England coach defended over collapse against Argentina as ex-Three Lions star says 'smart' substitutions not to blame for World Cup exit
Argentina complete stunning comeback
Tuchel has found a staunch ally in Townsend, who has refused to blame the German manager for England's heartbreaking World Cup exit in Atlanta. Tuchel faced intense scrutiny for pulling off goalscorer Anthony Gordon in the 72nd minute to introduce defender Ezri Konsa, shifting the team into a highly defensive back five.
The tactical retreat backfired when Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez scored late goals to seal a 2-1 win for Argentina. While fans and pundits have slammed the structural change, Townsend insisted that the responsibility for the late capitulation lies squarely with the players' execution rather than the manager’s strategic blueprint.
- AFP
Players blamed for defensive failures
Debating the high-stakes tactical collapse on talkSPORT, former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor criticised the decision to transition into a defensive shell. Agbonlahor argued that switching to five at the back is entirely pointless if the players on the field fail to show the physical resilience required to deal with incoming aerial threats.
Townsend quickly hit back at this assessment, arguing that a manager cannot control individual physical failures on the pitch. "That’s not Thomas Tuchel’s fault," Townsend insisted. "If we didn't win a single header from every cross that went into our box, you cannot lay that blame at the manager's door."
The O'Reilly substitution sparks debate
A major point of contention was Tuchel’s decision to introduce Nico O’Reilly alongside Dan Burn, overlooking attacking options like Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Ollie Watkins. Agbonlahor lamented this move, claiming it completely starved England of an "out-ball" to relieve the intense Argentine pressure.
However, Townsend labelled the inclusion of O’Reilly as a "smarter choice" specifically tailored to combat the movement of Lionel Messi. "No, no. I think Nico O'Reilly was the right change," Townsend said. "Listen, Gabby, I've covered Argentina twice in this World Cup. I've watched every single one of their games. And every game, Messi starts high; he tries to get the ball in the pockets. As the game goes on, he drops deeper, and deeper, and deeper. You saw the positions he was picking up in the second half. It was like almost, it was like a centre midfield position on the right."
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Townsend insists there was no viable alternative
Townsend continued to make his case, insisting that introducing O'Reilly to track Messi's deeper positioning made more tactical sense than deploying an attacking player for that specific role. "That's what he (Messi) likes to do. So, Tuchel getting O'Reilly on to defend Messi in a higher position, in a left-wing position, is a smarter choice with 15 minutes to go than getting a Rashford to mark Lionel Messi. That doesn't make sense," he said.
He went on to defend England's broader approach in the closing stages, arguing that the personnel on the pitch had done what they could despite the lack of an outlet going forward. He added: "There was no out ball. We had no out-ball. We tried. We had Morgan Rogers. We had Harry Kane and Bellingham trying to press high. It was not working, Gabby. I promise you, I've watched it twice after the final whistle."
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