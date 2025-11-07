Getty/GOAL
Thomas Tuchel promises 'central roles' for Jude Bellingham & Phil Foden after 'big personalities' recalled to England squad
Bellingham and Foden back in England squad
Bellingham and Foden have been recalled to the England squad for the November internationals after being left out of Tuchel’s previous two selections. The German head coach named his 25-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, with both players reinstated following impressive performances for Real Madrid and Manchester City respectively.
Their returns were the major talking points of Tuchel’s latest announcement as England, who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, prepare to conclude their Group K campaign. The decision reflects Tuchel’s desire to re-establish his core attacking lineup and integrate his most talented players into central, playmaking positions. Alongside Bellingham and Foden, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott has received his first senior call-up, with Adam Wharton also returning, while senior figures such as Ollie Watkins and Ruben Loftus-Cheek miss out.
Bellingham’s recall is seen as a crucial boost for England’s attacking balance, with Tuchel confirming his preference to use the Real Madrid midfielder in a No.10 role. Meanwhile, Foden’s selection follows an excellent display in Manchester City’s 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, where he scored twice.
Tuchel explains selection decisions
"First of all we are delighted they are back," Tuchel said of the star duo. "Big names, big personalities, big, big talents. It’s excellent to see that both of them are in rhythm, both of them are in form, in shape, both contributing goals in important wins for their teams. It was a no-brainer. We will have central roles for both of them to bring out the very best. So happy to have them back. Happy to see them smile, happy to see them fit. This is the foundation to be selected.
“The contribution to their clubs lately was immense. They play regularly and a big part for City and Real. We are delighted they are in shape and in form."
The England boss also clarified his tactical vision for both players, saying: "Jude comes back as a No.10. That is his best position. One of his key strengths is to score from this position. Phil, where he played lately for City, was where I see him the strongest. He is close to the opponents' box. The main thing with Phil is he gets a role in the central part of the pitch. I don’t see him as a winger. He will contribute as a 9 and a half, a 10 and a half, very fluid."
Tuchel slowly closing in on his final World Cup squad
Tuchel’s decision to recall Bellingham and Foden marks a strategic shift toward centralising England’s most creative players after months of experimentation. During the October window, the England manager opted for stability by sticking with the group that thrashed Serbia 5-0, leaving both stars out despite widespread surprise. Tuchel defended the move at the time as “tactical, not disciplinary,” citing Bellingham’s recovery and Foden’s dip in form, but acknowledged that their exclusion drew significant media attention.
Asked about Bellingham’s reaction to being left out in October, Tuchel added: "He accepted the decision and shown an amazing reaction performance-wise for Real Madrid. There are a lot of things going on [in his life] and we are here to help and provide a stable environment for him. He’s still a very young player and he has our full support."
Tuchel is now looking to settle on his final squad for the 2026 World Cup as England look forward to taking the next step, having fallen reached the semi-finals in the last two World Cups, and having made the finals at the 2020 and 2024 Euros.
England shift focus towards 'dead rubber' qualifiers
England now turn their attention to their final Group K fixtures - a home clash with Serbia at Wembley, followed by a trip to Albania. With qualification secured, Tuchel plans to use these matches to experiment with systems and combinations that could define his World Cup approach.
