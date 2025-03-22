Thomas Tuchel can bring it home! England winners & losers as Harry Kane & Jude Bellingham seamlessly run the show - but bench duties beckon for Phil Foden after blowing his big chance

It was a celebratory night at Wembley as Tuchel was warmly welcomed by England fans, but not everyone will have come away happy

England began life under Thomas Tuchel with a 2-0 win at home to Albania, kicking off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a rather routine victory at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

The German coach has had to wait roughly five months to get on the touchline after agreeing to take charge of the Three Lions all the way back in October, and opening night went according to plan.

The hosts broke the deadlock when Jude Bellingham picked out Myles Lewis-Skelly's run in behind the Albania backline, and the Arsenal full-back slotted under goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha. They added a second late in the day when Harry Kane beautifully took down a Declan Rice cross before curling his strike into the far corner.

England have passed the first of eight tests on their road to the 2026 World Cup, and they haven't done their chances of glory any harm by kicking off Tuchel's reign in the best possible fashion.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley Stadium...