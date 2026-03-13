Thomas Partey denies two new rape allegations after ex-Arsenal midfielder's not guilty plea on five previous charges

The 32-year-old midfielder was excused from attending court on Friday but was represented as the legal process addressed two new allegations of rape dating back to December 2020. These charges are separate from the five counts of rape and sexual assault brought against him last year involving three other women.

The prosecution explained that the latest complainant came forward only after the initial allegations against the footballer were made public. Despite the mounting legal pressure, the former Atletico Madrid man has consistently maintained his innocence across all counts since the Metropolitan Police investigation began.