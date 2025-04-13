Thomas Partey & Ben White doubts for huge Real Madrid clash as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also confirms 'significant' injury for Jorginho after Brentford draw
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed Thomas Partey and Ben White could be doubts against Real Madrid and confirmed an injury for Jorginho.
- Partey and White doubts for Real Madrid clash
- Arteta reveals a significant injury for Jorginho
- Set to take on Real Madrid on Wednesday