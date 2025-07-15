Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Quarter-final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Sattyik Sarkar

Thomas Muller told he'll enjoy 'extremely high' quality of life at LAFC as ex-Bayern Munich team-mate wants reunion with legendary forward at MLS club

Thomas MullerLos Angeles FCT. TillmanBayern MunichMajor League Soccer

Former Bayern Munich player Timothy Tillman believes Thomas Muller will enjoy a high quality life as he encouraged the forward to join the MLS club.

  • Muller's former team-mate aims for reunion with German superstar
  • Says forward will enjoy changes in lifestyle if he joins LAFC
  • MLS team interested in signing the 35-year-old
