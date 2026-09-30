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Thomas Muller signs Vancouver Whitecaps contract extension as German legend commits through 2027 MLS Sprint Season
German talisman extends Canadian stay
The MLS outfit have officially announced a new agreement tying the veteran attacker to the club until June 2027. The former Bayern Munich icon established himself as an instrumental figure immediately after arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2025. This contract extension ensures the World Cup winner remains the focal point of the team's attack through to the end of next spring's Sprint Season campaign.
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Attacker praises club playing philosophy
The experienced German expressed his delight at committing his future to BC Place, highlighting the warm reception he has received and the strong connection forged across the club. Explaining his decision to the club's official website, Muller said: "I've really enjoyed my time here from the beginning. Vancouver has been very open and welcoming to me, and I've felt that same spirit throughout the club."
He added: "We have an offensive, possession-based style that is fun to play and fun to watch, and you can really feel the excitement around the team and the city right now. The fans are enjoying it, and I think everyone wants to be part of what we are building."
"For me, it's still so much fun to be out on the pitch every week, and I feel good physically. I'm very happy to continue this journey with the 'Caps, and I'm looking forward to what we can achieve together this year and next year in the Sprint Season."
Sensational impact yields silverware chase
The veteran forward made an instant impression during his debut campaign, steering Vancouver to Canadian Championship glory and an inaugural MLS Cup final appearance, where they finished runners-up to Inter Miami. Across all competitions, he has registered 19 goals and 12 assists in 45 outings, while leading the club's league charts with 16 goals and 11 assists. That sustained excellence also earned him selection for this year's MLS All-Star squad.
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Conference leaders confront Chicago challenge
The Whitecaps now turn their attention to preserving that momentum when they travel to Chicago Fire on October 6. Jesper Sorensen's side lead the Western Conference table with 50 points from 26 matches. With Muller's future settled, Vancouver have their sights set firmly on securing top seeding heading into the play-offs.
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