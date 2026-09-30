Thomas Muller signs Vancouver Whitecaps contract extension as German legend commits through 2027 MLS Sprint Season

The experienced German expressed his delight at committing his future to BC Place, highlighting the warm reception he has received and the strong connection forged across the club. Explaining his decision to the club's official website, Muller said: "I've really enjoyed my time here from the beginning. Vancouver has been very open and welcoming to me, and I've felt that same spirit throughout the club."

He added: "We have an offensive, possession-based style that is fun to play and fun to watch, and you can really feel the excitement around the team and the city right now. The fans are enjoying it, and I think everyone wants to be part of what we are building."

"For me, it's still so much fun to be out on the pitch every week, and I feel good physically. I'm very happy to continue this journey with the 'Caps, and I'm looking forward to what we can achieve together this year and next year in the Sprint Season."