Thierry Henry gives verdict on why France keep losing to Spain as legendary forward admits La Roja 'far superior' to Kylian Mbappe & Co

Henry watched on as Spain secured a 2-0 victory over France in the World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. Speaking as a pundit for Fox Sports, Henry was deeply impressed by the performance of the Spanish side.

He said: "The Spaniards controlled the ball and they showed why they are European champions. They were far superior. The best team won. If you are not in the mix from the start, it is going to be difficult. Spain are the worst team to be 1-0 down against. It is hard to take. France must analyse what happened and come out of it stronger to return with the aim of beating their new sworn enemy."