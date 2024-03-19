'Means what it means' - Thierry Henry hopeful he 'annoyed' Rayan Cherki with France U21 snub as he challenges Lyon star to 'show character all the time'
France U21 manager Thierry Henry has called on former Chelsea target Rayan Cherki to rediscover his best after handing him a international call up
- Originally omitted Lyon attacking midfielder from squad
- Brought into the side due to injuries elsewhere
- Turned in star showing after initial snub