Thibaut Courtois slams 'deplorable' Gianluca Prestianni defence and Jose Mourinho amid Vinicius Jr row as Benfica winger denies aiming racial slur at Real Madrid match-winner

Speaking to the media ahead of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Courtois expressed his disgust at the scenes in Lisbon. "It's just as serious because they are homophobic insults... I've also seen the images from the Benfica stand during the match and I think it's deplorable to see that in a stadium," Courtois told reporters on Tuesday, referring to fans making monkey gestures. "You may like a player more or less, but making those gestures is shameful... I haven't seen if they've said anything about going after their fans who made those monkey gestures".

The veteran goalkeeper also criticised the lack of immediate consequences for those involved in the stands. Courtois made it clear that the responsibility lies with stadium staff and authorities to act decisively when such behaviour occurs. "But with everything that has happened, there are many things that haven't been done well. I think that racism, homophobia - all of these things - we simply cannot accept them and the insult is equally serious," he added. The Belgian believes that the footballing world must move beyond debates over the type of insult and focus on the fundamental fact that any such abuse is unacceptable.