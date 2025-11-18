Thiago Silva in line for shock reunion with USMNT star Christian Pulisic as AC Milan consider re-signing 41-year-old defender

Silva headed home in the summer of 2024 when returning to his roots in Rio de Janeiro. He is now enjoying a third stint with Fluminense, having started out in their youth system and made over 140 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2008.

It was that stint which earned the classy defender his first move to Italy. Milan bought into his potential and saw him grace over 100 matches for them - becoming a Serie A title winner in 2010-11.

Silva was then lured away to France by the ambitious project at Paris Saint-Germain, spending eight years there before heading to Stamford Bridge in 2020. Champions League glory was savoured with Chelsea alongside USMNT star Pulisic.

The United States international left west London for Milan in 2023, with Silva saying at the time: “He is a good boy and a fantastic player. Last year he didn't have a great chance to play with us. I don't know if he will go to Milan one hundred per cent, but if he were to go he would certainly do well.”