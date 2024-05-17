thiago.(C)Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Thiago Alcantara set for Liverpool exit as Girona plot summer move ahead of debut season in Champions League

Thiago AlcantaraLiverpoolPremier LeagueGironaLaLigaTransfers

Thiago Alcantara is set to leave Liverpool after four years at Anfield and La Liga side Girona may be set to sign the Spaniard this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Thiago to leave Liverpool this summer
  • Girona want midfielder as a free agent
  • Club preparing for first season in Champions League
Article continues below