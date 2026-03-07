Goal.com
Live
USWNT Five Keys GFX March 6GOAL
Celia Balf

‘They’re growing up’ - Emma Hayes praises USWNT progress as Emily Sonnett chases history: Five keys for SheBelieves Cup final vs. Colombia

The USWNT face Colombia in the SheBelieves Cup final knowing a win or draw would secure their eighth title in the tournament’s 11-year history.

The U.S. Women’s National Team are just one game away from lifting the 2026 SheBelieves Cup. After opening the tournament with a 2-0 win over Argentina and following it up with a tight 1-0 victory over Canada, the USWNT now turn their attention to a final clash with Colombia.

The win over Canada pushed the U.S. to the top of the standings with six points, meaning a win - or even a draw - against Colombia would secure an eighth SheBelieves Cup title.

While winning is always the objective, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes was just as pleased with how her team finished the match against Canada.

“Our control of the last 10 minutes of the game, that, for me, is indicative of maturity in the performance,” Hayes said. “It was one of my favorite performances because they’re growing up.”

Growing up, evolving, and winning - it’s just about everything Hayes could hope for from a tournament this early in the year. After deploying two very different starting lineups across the opening matches, it remains to be seen how the USWNT will approach the finale against Colombia.

With a trophy on the line, Hayes may lean more on experience. Then again, it wouldn’t be a USWNT match under Hayes without at least one surprise along the way.

  • United States v Brazil - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    No. 8 title for Emily Sonnett?

    Defender Emily Sonnett is the only player to have appeared in all 11 SheBelieves Cup rosters since the tournament began in 2016. If the USWNT win or draw against Colombia, Sonnett would lift her eighth SheBelieves Cup title.

    Sonnett remains a key piece of the USWNT backline and has become a regular presence at center back, particularly over the past year alongside Naomi Girma. The pairing has emerged as Emma Hayes’ preferred starting duo, though the head coach has made it clear that developing depth behind them is a priority.

    “You have Kennedy Wesley and Tara Rudd, who I think sit behind Emily Sonnett and Naomi Girma, so our aim is to develop two to four center backs behind the two very experienced players,” Hayes told reporters.

    • Advertisement
  • Ally Sentnor USWNT vs Jamaica HICGetty Images

    Sentnor's striking impact

    If there’s one clear takeaway from Ally Sentnor’s early run with the senior national team, it’s that the young forward has a knack for scoring big goals.

    Sentnor made her name at the youth national team level with a string of spectacular finishes, but over the past year, she’s begun showing senior USWNT fans exactly what she can bring in front of goal. So far in 2026, she leads the team with three goals. Her strike against Canada proved the difference in a tight rivalry clash - and it came after several near-misses in the final third.

    “She was menacing all evening,” Hayes said of Sentnor’s performance. “Pressing really differently, she made it really difficult for them to settle on the ball. I could tell she was disappointed by the opportunity she missed, but she’s so resilient.”

    Sentnor’s breakthrough moment came in the 55th minute, when she connected cleanly on a half-volley to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead - her seventh international goal.

    “I always have so much joy scoring for this team, playing for this team,” Sentnor said. “It was just a really fun moment in front of a great crowd.”

    The goal continued a trend. At last year’s SheBelieves Cup, Sentnor scored her first USWNT goal - a rocket from outside the box that hinted at what might be coming next.

    “You need a lot of experience playing the nine on the U.S. Women’s National Team, and I thought she did a bloody good job of doing that,” Hayes said after the match.

  • United States v Jamaica - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Midfield options run deep

    The USWNT midfield looked very different across the opening two SheBelieves Cup matches. Against Argentina, Emma Hayes started Lindsey Heaps, Lily Yohannes and Olivia Moultrie in the center of the park. Against Canada, it was Sam Coffey, Claire Hutton, and Rose Lavelle.

    Both lineups were stacked - a reflection of just how much depth the U.S. currently has in midfield.

    It will be interesting to see which direction Hayes goes against Colombia. Coffey, Heaps, and Yohannes will soon return to their club seasons overseas, while Hutton, Lavelle, and Moultrie are preparing for the start of the NWSL campaign. Regardless of the combination, though, the USWNT are hardly short of options in central midfield.

    “To be able to bring on Lindsey and Lily Yohannes - just incredible players that are so good on the ball, can calm the game and can lead the team - this team has endless depth,” Sentnor said on the TNT broadcast after the Canada match.

    Hayes has also emphasized the importance of maintaining rhythm when making changes late in games.

    “Sometimes you can disrupt that flow by making changes unnecessarily when the team’s got a good rhythm and is in control,” Hayes said. “Fresh legs can help, but what you want from the finishers coming into the game is consistency - not doing extraordinary things, just continuing to do the basic things really, really well.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • yuka momiki-japan-women-nadeshiko-202502(C)Getty Images

    Last test ahead of match against long-time rivals Japan

    The USWNT and Japan have developed one of the most compelling rivalries in women’s soccer. The series dates back to 1986 and was initially dominated by the United States, which won the vast majority of early meetings while Japan’s women’s program was still developing.

    The rivalry reached a new level in the 2010s, when Japan emerged as a global power. The most famous chapter came in the dramatic 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup final, when Japan defeated the U.S. on penalties to claim its first world title. The teams met again in the 2012 Olympic final - won by the U.S. - and the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, where the Americans again came out on top.

    While the United States still leads the all-time series, the matchup consistently carries high stakes.

    After wrapping up the SheBelieves Cup, the USWNT will face Japan in a three-game series. Hayes emphasized that tournaments like this one are key preparation for those tests - and for World Cup qualifying later this year.

    “It’s one thing to do it [play at a high level with maturity] against Argentina. It’s another thing to do it against Canada. And of course I want to see it against Colombia - and against Japan,” Hayes said. “Japan is one of the best teams in the world. I’m a big admirer of how they play, and I have tremendous respect for their team and identity.

    “They are a highly experienced group and are fully committed to their style of football. Playing the same opponent three times is unusual, but it presents a great challenge and a chance to test ourselves against a top-quality opponent.”


SheBelieves Cup
USA crest
USA
USA
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL
0