“There’s no other way”: BVB urged to take drastic action over Nico Schlotterbeck

Hamann insists Dortmund should set Schlotterbeck a firm deadline of “two to three weeks” to decide his future. “The contract has been on the table for several weeks. I expect they’ll want to know within the next ten to 14 days whether he’s staying or going.”

However, the former international cannot fathom the ongoing talk of a release clause, which Schlotterbeck is now reportedly demanding. For him, that is out of the question: “Then they might as well shut up shop. I simply cannot imagine it, try as I might. That would be tantamount to admitting defeat.”