‘There'll be no questions!' - Jude Bellingham defended by England legend after Real Madrid star silences drinking critics

Barnes has moved to shut down the growing chatter surrounding Bellingham’s activities away from the football pitch. The former England international argued that the modern scrutiny faced by players like Bellingham is disproportionate compared to his own playing days.

Recent reports and social media speculation have suggested that Bellingham’s form has been impacted by his social life, with a Spanish social media figure recently claiming that the player "loves alcohol too much" and has been to every nightclub in Spain. However, Barnes is adamant that there is no evidence to suggest the midfielder is unprofessional.

“All the discussion around Jude Bellingham is exaggerated,” Barnes told Covers.com World Cup betting. “When I was playing, eyebrows were only raised if you were out all night getting drunk, but that isn’t the case with Jude. He doesn’t miss training and he hasn’t been fined for any reason. As long as his lifestyle off the pitch doesn’t affect his performance on the pitch, I can’t see there being any issues.”