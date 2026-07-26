'There are no chequebooks!' - England warned off Pep Guardiola pursuit as Harry Redknapp outlines 'disaster' scenario

Redknapp has warned that English football could face similar struggles to Italy, insisting that Guardiola is not the answer in their bid to finally land silverware. While the Catalan coach was recently linked with the Azzurri, Guardiola has declined an offer to become the head coach of the Italy national team, who have failed to qualify for the last three World Cups.

Ex-Tottenham boss Redknapp expressed his concerns by stating to The Sun: "Everybody seems to think Pep is some sort of magic wand in football. The bloke is an absolute tactical genius, no doubt about it. But you can’t just teleport Pep into the England set-up and suddenly expect guaranteed trophies. At club level, Pep’s always had massive money to spend. In international football, there are no chequebooks. You don’t have transfer windows. You get what your country produces, and that’s the end of the story."

He added: "Italy is a proper warning sign for us. A massive footballing powerhouse missing out on back-to-back World Cups is absolute madness — criminal really. Yet, if we aren’t careful, we are sleepwalking straight into the exact same disaster. The pipeline of young local talent in Italy has dried up and it’s starting to happen here."