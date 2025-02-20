Theo Hernandez releases apology for red card in shock Champions League exit after AC Milan defender's embarrassing dive costs Christian Pulisic & Co chance at last-16 showdown with rivals Inter or Arsenal T. Hernandez AC Milan Feyenoord Champions League AC Milan vs Feyenoord

Theo Hernandez has issued an apology following his costly sending off in AC Milan's Champions League exit at the hands of Feyenoord.