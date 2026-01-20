Inter Miami GFXGOAL
‘The standard now is to lift trophies’ - Why Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win was only the beginning

Inter Miami finally lifted MLS Cup in 2025. After reloading in the transfer market, the Herons are built not just to repeat - but to dominate in 2026.

Noah Allen had to sit down. The celebrations were going on around him, Inter Miami enjoying every moment of a first MLS Cup win in franchise history. But Allen, a crucial piece of the side who had played every minute of their playoff run, just needed to relax for a few minutes. 

"We won, we celebrated a little bit. And I just remember sitting down for five minutes. My legs were gone," he told GOAL

Allen's cramp was not the lasting image of Miami's cup triumph. No, that would be Lionel Messi celebrating in front of the Miami fans, or perhaps David Beckham on the field after the game. But Allen is more of what the Herons are all about. Yes, this is Messi's team in which the Argentine scores the goals, grabs the assists, and generates headlines. Around him, though, there are others who do all of the bits in between: defend, run, press, stop shots. 

Those are the pieces - not the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoying an all-time playoff run - that turn an excellent MLS team into a championship-winning one. And Allen, a left back turned center back, is the epitome of the perfect supporting cast member. Those guys took Miami to the cup.

Now, though, their other guys just got better. After winning MLS Cup last year, Miami have retooled to a frightening degree. They lost two franchise cornerstones in Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, and have used that money - and more - to go big. A plethora of expensive signings and a few smarter moves, have seen the best team in Major League Soccer get even better. On paper, they look close to unstoppable. 

"With the team that we're building, the standard now is to lift trophies. Not only is the MLS Cup something that we have our eyes on, but there are multiple other trophies that we're looking forward to, not only competing for, but winning," new signing Dayne St. Clair said to GOAL.

    Building from a position of strength

    Of course, there were some significant outgoings. Alba and SBusquets both left the club after two and a half seasons in South Florida. Busquets was coming towards the end of his career, but Alba, no doubt, still had some football left in him. Miami struck quickly to replace the two. Sergio Reguilon, something of a European journeyman, agreed to join the club before the end of the season and will fill Alba's role wonderfully. Busquets will be slightly harder to replace, but with Yannick Bright ready to step into a midfield role and Rodrigo De Paul also available, his absence can certainly be accounted for. 

    "Two players have made history at this club, have completely transformed it along with Leo. Today they are part of the great history of this club, which is very short, very small, but that's what they came for, to change the course of this club," Mascherano said after Miami's MLS Cup win. 

    And then there are the incomings. The list reads marvelously. On top of Reguilon are: St. Clair, center back Micael, right back Facundo Mura, defensive midfielder David Ayala, and, reportedly, striker German Berterame - a fine marksman from Liga MX. In short, Miami have, unquestionably, gotten better. This is, of course, what co-owner Jorge Mas promised. The outspoken businessman has always made it clear that Miami's priority was to spend in the transfer market

    "The best version of your Inter Miami is yet to come… we cannot and will not stay static. We promise our fans and ‘La familia’ that we will reload in 26’ as our primary goal is to win the ConcaChampions [CONCACAF Champions Cup] and qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup," he said on social media

    What no one could have accounted for is just how aggressive they would be. 

    Signing MLS's best goalkeeper

    St. Clair said he was going to listen to everyone once he hit free agency. His contract was up with Minnesota United, and the reigning MLS goalkeeper of the year had plenty of options to consider. 

    And then, Inter Miami called.

    "Once they came in and started to talk about the project and where they saw things going and how they saw me fitting into it, I felt like it was the best decision for me," he said. 

    The appeals were too many to count. First, Miami had a specific need in goal. Rocco Rios Novo, the youngster who had served Miami well throughout the playoffs, could certainly be upgraded on. Secondly, the games were simply going to be higher profile than those St. Clair was playing in Minnesota. He needed reps, minutes against big teams, and, frankly, more eyes on what he was doing week in, week out. 

    "Being at a team that's obviously playing higher profile games in terms of playing CONCACAF Champions Cup, a brand new stadium with Miami Freedom Park, being surrounded by the best players in the world. It was just something that kind of ticked all the boxes, and a new challenge for me," St. Clair added.

    There were, admittedly, some considerations. Leaving Minnesota was immensely difficult, St. Clair admitted. He had been at the club since 2019, and started consistently for four years. He also talked to Canada Men's National Team manager Jesse Marsch before making the move. Marsch told him that his support would be unconditional, with the caveat that higher-profile games would certainly benefit St. Clair as he looks to push for the No. 1 jersey for Les Rouges at the 2026 World Cup. 

    Filling in other gaps

    But it wasn't just the goalkeeper that needed sorting. Miami's defense has been a concern for the best part of two years now. The Herons are always going to score goals - that is the benefit of having Messi in the side. But solidity at the back? That was less certain. During their playoffs, it was arguably the defensive unit's improvement that made the difference. They conceded just five goals in six games en route to the cup. 

    Maxi Falcon, the oft-criticized, perennially erratic central defender, settled in. Allen, naturally a left back, slipped into a central role with ease alongside him. 

    "I do feel like I'm more of a natural left back. But I'm never gonna complain. I'm always gonna do whatever the coach wants me to do. If he says play center back. I'll play center back," Allen said. 

    Reguilon was a shrewd signing. Despite the fact that he has been a free agent since May 2025, the left back's quality cannot be ignored. And at 29, he will be a fine filler on an affordable contract. Brazilian defender Micael, formerly of Houston Dynamo and impressive at Palmeiras, will offer depth as well as first-team competition in central defense. David Ayala, a former Argentinian youth international, was a regular for Portland Timbers last year, and will add midfield depth - especially in a defensive midfield role. Mura, who was a key contributor for Argentina's Racing Club, brings experience and creativity at right back. 

    And then there's perhaps the biggest one of them all. Berterame has flirted with an MLS move before, and two clubs paid his $15 million release clause last year - only for the Mexican to turn down their interest. This time, though, it seems that the move is nearing completion. Berterame is a fully-fledged Mexican international with 68 goals at Monterrey to his name. That deal is reportedly nearing completion, filling another obvious gap as Miami had just one natural No. 9 on the roster - the aging Luis Suarez.

    Competition for places

    Of course, there could be some negatives to this all. Miami have depth, but they also have plenty of quality. There are some stalwarts - Allen, Tadeo Allende, Marco Silvetti - who will now have to fight for their places. This team clicked into gear with a crucially consistent XI for most of the postseason. There is a danger, with any flurry of acquisitions, that the harmony of a winning side is affected.

    Allen, who sees his starting spot in danger, is welcoming the competition.

    "Competition brings out the best. Competition to win titles, and I'm just gonna look to embrace it. I'm happy that new guys are coming in. I'm looking forward to working with them. I'm looking forward to hanging out with them in the locker room off the field as well. So I think it's nothing but good, especially bringing in a lot of players," Allen said.

    The South Florida native also pointed out that, playing or not, there is something to be said for just being there, day in, day out.

    "Whether I'm on the bench or not in the team, it doesn't matter to me. I'm going to work hard. I'm going to train hard and help my team and coach whatever they need," he added.

    There will also be an expanded schedule to work with. Last year was hard on Miami's legs. They played a record 58 games in all competitions. And while there isn't a Club World Cup to worry about, the Herons will likely have to confront a similar workload this year with multiple cup competitions. 

    'A long time since a team has repeated'

    Mascherano told GOAL before the 2025 season that his expectation was to compete for everything, no matter what. Miami, even if they claimed MLS Cup, ultimately failed in that venture, going out of three competitions they are, by name alone, expected to win. Of course, that doesn't make the season a failure. But it's impossible to deny that they fell short in certain areas.

    And perhaps that's the real impetus here. Miami might have lost two big names and seen a third lose a step. But they had to add, not only repeat but also improve. No MLS club has retained the cup since LA Galaxy went back-to-back in 2012 and 2013. There is an expectation that Miami will do that, but also be in the mix for CONCACAF Champions Cup and Leagues Cup. A Supporters' Shield wouldn't hurt, either. This is, by some distance, the best team in MLS. Everyone will want to beat them.

    "It's obviously been a long time since a team has repeated. But the expectation for us is to win everything we're a part of," St. Clair said. 

    It will take legs. It will take quality. It will take consistency from Messi and the shrewd navigation of minutes from a still-inexperienced manager. There's also a World Cup, right in the middle of the season, to consider. In effect, there has never been an MLS title more difficult to defend. 

    Allen might need a few minutes again at the end of 2026. But the Herons have put all the pieces in place for him to rest as championship celebrations unfold around him once more. 

    "I feel like we have the highest standard in the league as a team, and we got to match that standard," Allen said.

