The SEVEN Ruben Amorim transfer targets Man Utd refused to go for revealed - including PSG treble winner
'Manager' demand exposes deep rift
The fallout from Amorim’s dismissal continues to reveal a fractured relationship between the dugout and the boardroom at Old Trafford. While his comments in the wake of the 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Sunday proved to be the final straw, the seeds of his departure were sown months prior during heated debates over recruitment. Amorim’s frustrations boiled over in a bombshell outburst following the Leeds game, where he demanded to be referred to as the "manager" rather than the "head coach".
The 40-year-old believed his tenure was undermined by sporting director Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell, who consistently overruled his recommendations in favour of their own data-led shortlist, The Sunreports. Amorim wanted experienced, Premier League proven winners to steady the ship; the club wanted high-potential assets with resale value. This ideological clash led to the rejection of seven specific players Amorim had identified as essential for his project.
- Getty Images Sport
Proven quality vs 'potential' between the posts
The first major point of contention arose over the goalkeeping situation. With Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir struggling for consistency, Amorim requested a definitive solution. His choice was Emiliano Martinez, the Aston Villa goalkeeper and World Cup winner with Argentina.
Reports indicate that Martinez, 33, was ready to make the switch and was even waiting for a call on deadline day. The deal would have cost United £40 million, a fee Amorim deemed acceptable for a leader of such pedigree. However, the INEOS-led leadership group refused to sanction the move for a player in his 30s. Instead, they opted for Senne Lammens, a 23-year-old Belgian with just one year of professional experience, costing £18m. While Lammens has performed admirably this season, the decision to ignore the head coach’s preference for a ready-made world champion set a bitter precedent.
The striker gamble backfires
If the goalkeeping decision was debatable, the choice of striker has proven disastrous. Amorim urged the club to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. He viewed the England international as the perfect tactical fit.
Instead, Vivell pushed for Benjamin Sesko. The hierarchy paid a staggering £74m for the forward, banking on his immense potential. That gamble has yet to pay off, with Sesko managing just two goals in 17 appearances this season. Amorim was left "vexed" by the decision, forced to field a raw talent learning on the job while his preferred option continued to shine elsewhere.
The 'Ten Hag rule' blocks Sporting quartet
Amorim’s frustrations were compounded by a blanket refusal to sign players from his former club, Sporting CP. He had identified four key targets to help implement his system: Geovany Quenda, Ousmane Diomande, Salvador Blopa and Morten Hjulmand.
United were terrified of repeating the Ajax legacy of Erik ten Hag, where the squad became saturated with former players of the manager who failed to adapt to English football. As a result, valid targets were dismissed simply because of their association with Sporting.
The most painful miss was Quenda. The 18-year-old wonderkid was attainable and had held talks with United. However, scouts felt his profile was too similar to Amad, and interest cooled. This hesitation allowed Chelsea to agree a £42m deal for the winger, who will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.
Similarly, Amorim viewed Hjulmand as the ideal midfield anchor, a player who required no tactical instruction. The board disagreed, preferring to wait for targets identified for the summer of 2026. Defenders Diomande and Blopa were also struck off the list, leaving Amorim to work with a defence he felt lacked the specific attributes needed for his back-three formation.
- Getty Images Sport
PSG star ignored for cheaper alternative
The final piece of the rejected puzzle was Nuno Mendes. The Paris Saint-Germain left-back, a domestic treble winner with the French giants, was Amorim’s dream signing for the critical wing-back role. He believed Mendes offered the elite technical quality required to unbalance defences on the left flank.
However, the club viewed the deal as too difficult or expensive to pursue aggressively. Instead, they signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. While Dorgu is a talented prospect, he lacks the immediate authority of Mendes.
With the club now sitting fifth in the table but only four points above 14th, the refusal to back Amorim with these seven specific targets has left interim boss Darren Fletcher with a disjointed squad. The focus on "potential" over the "here and now" has ultimately cost Amorim his job, leaving fans to wonder what might have been had the board sanctioned moves for Martinez, Watkins and Mendes.
