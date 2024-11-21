GOAL and INDIVISA writers discuss the USWNT's upcoming European friendlies, Yohannes' future, and the NWSL Championship

The NWSL is coming to a gripping conclusion, with the championship due to be played Saturday between the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit. This has been a thrilling playoff stretch, full of intrigue and drama. Will there be one more twist during Saturday's match in Kansas City? Brazilian legend Marta is out to finish her career with a bang, while USWNT star Trinity Rodman could be the difference maker for the Spirit and round off a wonderful 2024.

Internationals are underway, too. Emma Hayes has shuffled her USWNT roster heavily heading into a duo of friendlies with England and the Netherlands. Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mal Swanson are all out - resting at the end of a hectic calendar year. But there is some good news, with 17-year-old Lily Yohannes pledging to play for the U.S. She's in the squad, and could play a crucial role, both now and far into the future.

It will all make for intriguing watching. GOAL and INDIVISA writers break it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.