The Rondo: Who wins Champions League, USWNT star exodus from NWSL, Gio Reyna's dilemma, MLS offseason disappointments

GOAL US writers discuss the Champions League group stage, Reyna's future, MLS and big-name departures from NWSL to Europe

The exhaustive, exhausting, but somehow never boring revamped Champions League group phase is done. Some promises were delivered on: more games, big matchups, jeopardy, drama. But the final day was somehow a bit underwhelming, with most teams of consequence knowing their fate before the mammoth 18-fixture slate kicked off on Wednesday.

Still, now that's done, there's a knockout stage to analyze. Some big teams - Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Milan - are all facing exits before the last 16 kicks off in full. It should make for enticing viewing.

Elsewhere, there's NWSL talk aplenty. Some big names - Naomi Girma and Jenna Nighswonger among them - have left the league for England's WSL. It seems a massive loss for America's top flight. Are there any positives to be found here?

And then there's Gio Reyna situation. The midfielder is sneakily racking up minutes for Dortmund, producing a lovely backheel assist in the Champions League and showing, in flashes, that there's still a player there. Will it be enough to keep him in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the USMNT?

It's a lot to break down. GOAL US writers weigh in on all of it, and more, in the latest edition of... The Rondo.