GOAL US writers break down the USMNT's next steps, who will win Copa America, and Alex Morgan's future with national team

What's next for the USMNT? The Copa America hosts were in search of a miracle on Monday night, needing to beat an in-form Uruguay side to claw themselves into the quarterfinals of the tournament. Ultimately, they failed, kept at arm's length by Marcelo Bielsa's side, and now the USMNT will watch the knockout stages from home.

It would seem that Gregg Berhalter's job is in serious jeopardy, with the national team needing a major reset ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Perhaps they were never real contenders, but it does leave the rest of the Copa America field wide open, with Uruguay poised to challenge Argentina for the crown.

Elsewhere, Euro 2024 is heating up - the quarterfinals are set with no clear favourite to win the tournament. And on the Olympics front, Emma Hayes' roster for the Paris Games might just have spelled the end of a career for a USWNT legend.

GOAL US' writers weigh in on all of that and more in the latest edition of... The Rondo.