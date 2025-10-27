The Rondo: Lionel Messi's last stand, those who got overlooked, and who must be included in the 2025 FIFPRO World 11

The FIFPRO World 11 list of nominees has been released, with the 2025 winners set to be announced Nov. 3. Individual awards tend to grab the headlines, but this one might just mean a little more. That's because the World 11 is voted for by other players.

And the list of 26 nominees on the FIFPRO Men's World 11 makes for fine reading. There is heavy PSG representation, after the Ligue 1 side won the Champions League last season. There's also some love for Liverpool following their 2025 Premier League triumph. A few of the selections are a little more controversial.

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence can be questioned, as can that of Lionel Messi - even though the Inter Miami forward has appeared in 17 previous iterations of the FIFPRO World 11, more than any other player.

Of course, the great thing about awards is they engender debate. To that end, GOAL US writers break it all down in a special FIFPRO World 11 edition of... The Rondo.