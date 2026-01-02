The Rondo, January transfer window edition: Should Arsenal spend big to win the Premier League? Is it time for Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid?

January is here, which means the transfer window is open - and seasons, and potentially careers, can be shaped this month. Should Arsenal spend big now to try to win the Premier League? Is it finally time for Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid, with Manchester City and others circling?

With a World Cup on the horizon, every move faces extra scrutiny. For players, decisions now could define their place on the biggest stage. For clubs, one signing - or one mistake - could be the difference between success and failure.

So which moves actually make sense this winter - and which ones carry more risk than reward?

GOAL writers debate all of that and more in another edition of The Rondo...