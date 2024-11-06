GOAL US writers break down the biggest storylines in American soccer, with Inter Miami's MLS playoff concerns taking center stage

It's all happening in MLS. After nine months of simmering, the league has finally reached a boil. Yes, the playoff system has been criticized - and rightly so, in some ways - but it has also achieved some proper drama. Defending champions Columbus Crew are out, and Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, with a decisive game three against Atlanta to play, could be next. LA Galaxy, meanwhile, are suddenly on a roll, and looking like favorites.

Meanwhile, things are looking worse on the injury front for USWNT coach Mauricio Pochettino. The manager was already going to be forced to deal without Folarin Balogun for the upcoming Nations League matches with Jamaica. And now, an injury to Josh Sargent has only compounded his woes. It's fair to wonder when the new boss will actually have a full squad to work with.

And finally, Christian Pulisic is still grabbing headlines, this time for a majestic hour for AC Milan against Real Madrid as his side went to the Santiago Bernabeu and won Tuesday. Our GOAL US writers break it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.